IPL 2023: Spinners Dominate Proceedings in Lucknow as GT Score Only 135/6

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants restricted Gujarat Titans to a score of 135/6.
(Photo: BCCI)
Despite the track at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium not being conducive to the batters, Lucknow Super Giants’ bowlers produced an immaculate performance to restrict the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, to a low total of 135/6 in match 30 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Gujarat’s opening pair, which usually is reliable in getting the team off to decent starts, did not work their charm in this game, with Shubman Gill losing his wicket to Krunal Pandya in only the second over of the match – and that too – without contributing anything to his team’s total.
The powerplay produced only 40 runs, whereas the next four overs yielded 31 runs.
At 71/1 halfway through the innings, the stage was set for the pyrotechnics, which ultimately never arrived for the Titans – courtesy of wickets in regular intervals by KL Rahul’s bowlers. The first to depart in this sequence was Saha, as Krunal Pandya called for the conclusion of the 68-run second-wicket stand, after already having dismissed the Titans’ batting lynchpin in his first spell.
IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya dismissed both of Gujarat Titans' openers.
Abhinav Mahohar was promoted up the order with the solitary intention of playing a few big shots, but in his first attempt, he fell prey to what was an incredible catch by Naveen-ul-Haq. The incessant departures of new batters continued, with Vijay Shankar being able to add only 10 runs to Gujarat’s cause, albeit, skipper Hardik Pandya did hold the fort from one end.
With time running out for them, he decided to take the attack to Ravi Bishnoi in the 18th over, and did so efficaciously – by smashing a couple of sixes, alongside a boundary.
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya scored his first half-century of the season.
From Lucknow’s perspective, Krunal Pandya was the most influential bowler – conceding only 16 runs besides dismissing both of Titans’ openers. Fellow spinner, Amit Mishra also did well to return with figures of 2-0-9-1.
