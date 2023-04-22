IPL 2023: Ben Stokes Out for at Least One Week After Another Injury Setback

After securing a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings' head coach, Stephen Fleming revealed fast-bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes will be on the sidelines, most likely for another week after his latest injury setback.

Stokes, who is also England's Test captain, has played just two out of Chennai's six matches so far in IPL 2023 due to a toe injury, apart from also nursing a troublesome left knee issue.