IPL 2023: Lucknow Hold Nerve in Last-Ball Thriller Against KKR, Netizens React

Lucknow Super Giants make it to the IPL 2023 playoffs
photo: BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants secured their spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-ball thriller. Choosing to bowl first, Lucknow scored 176/8, thanks to Nicholas Pooran’s half-century after the top-order crumbled against Kolkata's bowling attack.
Coming to Lucknow’s rescue, Pooran scored 58 runs off 30 balls, with 4 fours and 5 sixes. Chasing 177 runs, Kolkata’s opener Jason Roy played a crucial quick knock of 45 off just 28 balls, but narrowly missed out on a half-century.
However, it proved to be inadequate, as Kolkata suffered a one-run defeat, with the Super Giants confirming advancement into the next round.
Here's how netizens are celebrating Lucknow's entry into the IPL 2023 playoffs:
