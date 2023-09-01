India vs Pakistan: 4 Players Who Could either Become Kingmakers or Dealbreakers

With the team being only a few hours away from the first ODI clash against neighbours Pakistan in four years, the spotlights are shining brightly on India’s stars, in the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli, and bowling chief Jasprit Bumrah, among others.

Although, to get their 2023 Asia Cup campaign up and running in style, India will also need influential contributions from some of the lesser-talked-about players.