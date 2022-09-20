Indian Fans Miss Arshdeep Singh as Bowlers Concede 211 Runs Against Australia

The Indian cricket enthusiasts showered their support for young pacer Arshdeep Singh on Twitter, as the Indian bowlers conceded 211 runs in the first T20I against Australia on Tuesday, 20 September.

Despite scoring 208 runs while batting first at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, India could not defend the total as the Aussies crossed the finish line with four deliveries to spare, and as many wickets in hand.