In Kohli’s Absence, Aus Will Win Test Series Easily: Vaughan

Virat Kohli will go on a paternal leave after playing the first test against Australia and miss the rest of the 3 games.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Australia will "quite easily" win the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India as talismanic batsman Virat Kohli will not be there for the final three matches of the four-Test series. Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma, is due for delivery in January and the batting mainstay had asked for leave from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). And on Monday, the BCCI announced that the skipper has been granted paternity leave and that he will return to India after the conclusion of the first Test against Australia to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17. "No Virat Kohli for three Tests in Australia...The right decision going to be at the birth of his first child...but it means Australia will win the series quite easily IMO .. #JustSaying," Vaughan wrote on Twitter.