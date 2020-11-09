Full List of India’s Updated Squads For Tour of Australia

The BCCI has updated the squad list for the tour of Australia that starts later this month.

Virat Kohli will leave the Indian squad after the first Test in Australia while Rohit Sharma will join the team only for the Test series, the BCCI has announced following another round of selection meetings for the tour Down Under.

The Indian captain has been granted paternity leave to return to India to be with his wife after 12 December, as the couple welcome their first child.

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was the lone new face in the Indian T20 squad for the Australian tour, has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series owing to a shoulder injury, the BCCI said. The selectors have named left-arm pacer T Natarajan as a replacement.

These decisions were taken at a senior selection committee meeting on Sunday, the statement said. The committee picked the replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI medical team.

Here are India’s updated squads for the series against Australia.