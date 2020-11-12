Team India Assemble With Personalised PPE Kits for Australia Tour

Virat Kohli will not be available for the full tour as he has been granted paternity leave.

The members of the Indian cricket team have assembled ahead of their tour of Australia. The players will share a dressing room once again after a gruelling season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and could be seen in PPE kits in images shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who did not play in the IPL this season, also posed with the rest of the players in the images along with head coach Ravi Shastri.