Asia Cup 2023: Netizens React as KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Return to Indian Squad

BCCI announced the India squad for Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. The squad will be led by skipper Rohit Sharma while Hardik Pandya will be playing the role of his deputy. The squad will also feature the young gun Tilak Varma, who made his debut during the West Indies vs India T20I series. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who have been out of action for months now, will also be making a comeback in the Intercontinental tournament as they were named in the squad.

Both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer had to undergo surgeries after they faced injuries. While Rahul suffered a hip injury during IPL 2023, Iyer suffered a back injury during the Test series against Australia earlier this year. Both the players have not returned to the ground ever since they suffered their respective injuries and were undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. However, recently both of them shared images and videos of them practicing in the nets to get ready to make a comeback in the Indian squad.