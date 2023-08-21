Asia Cup: Rahul & Shreyas Return From Injuries, Tilak Also Named in Indian Squad

The BCCI has announced the 15 member squad for the 2023 Asia Cup.
(Photo: BCCI)
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have returned from injuries and Tilak Verma too has been included in the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup.
The selection meeting in the capital was headed by new Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar with skipper Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of the selection panel in attendance.
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishan
The submission deadline for the squads of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup is set for 5 September by the ICC and with the Indian team playing no ODI between now and then, and barring injuries, the World Cup squad is expected to be on the lines of the Asia Cup squad.
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were the two injury concerns ahead of the selection but both players seem to have passed their fitness tests and have included in the squad.
KL Rahul has been out of action since getting injured during Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 match on 1 May. He suffered a significant tear to his tendon in the right thigh and had undergone a surgery in England. Following his recovery, Rahul has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.
The middle-order batting had emerged as an area of concern for the Indian ODI with in the absence of Shreyas Iyer who got injured during the Border-Gavaskar series in March and missed out on the entire IPL season that followed. He has also been in rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. The team has tried Suryakumar Yadav in his spot, without must tangible results.
Along expected lines, Jasprit Bumrah makes his comeback to the Indian ODI side as well, after missing international cricket for nearly a year due to injuries. He made his comeback in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, where he is captaining the side, but the Asia Cup will be his first outing in the 50-over format.
The Indian team open their Asia Cup campaign on 2 September with the match against Pakistan, following which they play Nepal on 4 September. Both Group A matches will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in Sri Lanka.
Following the group stage matches, the Super Fours games will be played from 6 September to 15 September, before the final on 17 September at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
