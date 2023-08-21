Asia Cup: Rahul & Shreyas Return From Injuries, Tilak Also Named in Indian Squad

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were the two injury concerns ahead of the selection but both players seem to have passed their fitness tests and have included in the squad.

KL Rahul has been out of action since getting injured during Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 match on 1 May. He suffered a significant tear to his tendon in the right thigh and had undergone a surgery in England. Following his recovery, Rahul has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The middle-order batting had emerged as an area of concern for the Indian ODI with in the absence of Shreyas Iyer who got injured during the Border-Gavaskar series in March and missed out on the entire IPL season that followed. He has also been in rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. The team has tried Suryakumar Yadav in his spot, without must tangible results.

Along expected lines, Jasprit Bumrah makes his comeback to the Indian ODI side as well, after missing international cricket for nearly a year due to injuries. He made his comeback in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, where he is captaining the side, but the Asia Cup will be his first outing in the 50-over format.