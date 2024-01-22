Shooter Varun Tomar: From Asian Games Miss To Being No. 1 With an Olympics Quota

Shooter Varun Tomar missed on on an Asian Games seat. Now, he has an Olympics quota, with a world number 1 ranking to go with it.
(Photo: Sourced & Altered by The Quint)
Over the last ten minutes, Varun Tomar – the 20-year-old shooting prodigy from Uttar Pradesh, who has earned a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics – had barely offered an answer that had more than two sentences. Not that it was unanticipated, for before the commencement of his conversation with The Quint – some eleven minutes ago – he offered an earnestly candid disclaimer.
“I am an introvert, I don’t speak much. Bas apne kaam se kaam rakhta hu (I only focus on my work),” he had said.
“Gold.”
Courtesy of winning a gold medal in men’s 10m Air Pistol at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, held in Jakarta earlier this month, Varun is among the nineteen Indian shooters to have earned an Olympics quota. On the International Shooting Sport Federation rankings, he is also placed first, with a rating of 2000.
Varun Tomar is ranked first in men's 10m Air Pistol event.
Albeit, before the world blossomed for Varun, it came crashing down. Only six months ago, he found out he will not be travelling to China for the 2023 Asian Games, having missed out by an excruciatingly narrow margin.
Recalling the incident, Varun says:
American writer Gore Vidal's statement – “whenever a friend succeeds, a little something in me dies” – does not hold true in sports, as a friend’s success can be the most efficacious inspiration a sportsperson could wish for. In Varun’s case, 22 shooting medals at the Asian Games reinvigorated his zeal.
The usual born-for-sports narrative does not fit Varun. Whilst his peers in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat would indulge in any and every sport to facilitate the repudiation of academic trepidation, he would rather find solace in his textbooks.
Young Varun's interests lied in academics, rather than sports.
Varun took to shooting after being encouraged by his parents – Vishesh Kumar and Pammi Chaudhari.
The shooting journey commenced only in 2017, not because of an expeditiously magical love for the sport, but predominantly for his cousin, Saurabh Chaudhary’s success. Saurabh had already earned fame and acclaim by finishing fourth at the World Junior Championships.
A fifteen-year-old Saurabh accompanied a fourteen-year-old Varun to Amit Sheoran’s Veer Sahamal Rifle Club in Benauli. What followed, as Varun felt, was ‘love at first sight.’
In only a year, Varun stood fourth in the intra-state competition, and eighth in what was his debut at the nationals. Since then, improvement has been unremitting, albeit he decided not to do away with academics.
A professional shooter, and a BA student are, however, not the only two mentions on Varun’s résumé. Since last year, he has been working with the Indian Army.
For Varun, benefits from the Army have been multifarious, but none more effectual than working with a sports psychologist, Sanjana. He elaborates:
Having conquered Jakarta, his nascent visualisation sessions are more audacious than ever before. Now, he is visualising himself at the top of the Olympic podium, with the Indian national anthem blazing through the speakers in Paris.
On being asked about how is he so confident, Varun replied "Confidence comes from dedication. I am fully focused on my goal and I am one hundred per cent committed in my training sessions every single day. Jab aap har roz one hundred per cent de raho ho, tab gold medal to banta hi hain na sir (When I am devoting my one hundred per cent effort every day, I can expect a medal, sir)."
Besides childhood coach Amit Sheoran and Army coach Deepak Dubey, Varun also credits his coaches at the national camp, led by the Arjuna awardee Samaresh Jung, for his recent amelioration. Albeit, besides honing Varun’s technical prowess, the coaches are also having to work on his social skills.
In six months, Varun will have the opportunity to make familiar to 1.4 billion people – Indians – without even uttering one word. All he needs is an Olympic medal.
“I am not thinking about how big the competition is, or what is at stake. My only focus is on my work. As for the target, gold se neeche sochna nahin hain (I don’t want to think of anything lesser than the gold medal),” he signs off.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)