Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Pistol Shooters Varun, Esha Secure Paris 2024 Quotas

While 20-year-old an army marksman Varun, who got into the senior team only last year, Esha is still in her teens. It was a double podium in both the Olympic events for India as Arjun Cheema won silver in the men’s pistol while Rhythm Sangwan won bronze in the women’s competition, displaying India’s continental might in the sport.

Mongolian Davaakhuu Enkhtaivan won bronze in the men’s event to win the second available quota, while Pakistan’s Kishmala Talat’s silver winning performance in the women’s, brought a historic first ever women’s shooting Olympic quota for her country.

Each country could win only one of the two quota places on offer, so Arjun missed out.

Varun had a brilliant day of shooting overall. His score of 586 top the 55-field qualification, was by far his best in international competition and the best he has shot over the past 12 months or so.