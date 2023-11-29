Mind on Tagore, Hand on Trigger – Dual Life of Golden Shooter Rhythm Sangwan

On some days, Rhythm Sangwan is just a promising English honours student in Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College, who achieved 95% marks in her 12th standard examinations.

But on days like today (11 January), she is much more than just that. She is an ace shooter, one who won a gold medal at the Asian Games, and will now be seen competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. By finishing third in women’s 25m pistol at the ongoing Asia Olympic Qualification Rifle/Pistol, Rhythm became the sixteenth shooter from India to qualify for sport's grandest spectacle.