Mind on Tagore, Hand on Trigger – Dual Life of Golden Shooter Rhythm Sangwan

The story of Indian shooting's golden girl, Rhythm Sangwan.
(Photo: Sourced & Altered by The Quint)
On some days, Rhythm Sangwan is just a promising English honours student in Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College, who achieved 95% marks in her 12th standard examinations.
But on days like today (11 January), she is much more than just that. She is an ace shooter, one who won a gold medal at the Asian Games, and will now be seen competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. By finishing third in women’s 25m pistol at the ongoing Asia Olympic Qualification Rifle/Pistol, Rhythm became the sixteenth shooter from India to qualify for sport's grandest spectacle.
At the tender age of 20, Rhythm Sangwan has mastered the art of multifaceted excellence.
The usual narrative around teen prodigies in athletics is how they indefatigably worked since childhood. How they indomitable they were in their vision and dedication.
But lo! Rhythm takes a detour – a conspicuous deviation. In a conversation with The Quint, she reveals she would have been a tennis player, not a shooter, had she not been a lazy kid.
Rhythm’s first shooting experience was six years ago, when she visited the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. A major – perhaps, solitary – reason why the 13-year-old was not frightened, but fascinated by the guns, was her father Narender Kumar, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with Haryana Police.
For the first year or so, shooting drills were synonymous with fun for Rhythm. But with accolades being an inevitable by-product of practice, the stance soon changed.
The medal haul, which commenced with the National Shooting Championship in 2017, has since seen additions aplenty. Amid all of this, Rhythm has chosen to not ‘shoot’ – excuse the pun – her academic aspirations away.
In the same year she was preparing for her 12th standard examinations, Rhythm was simultaneously winning four medals at the ISSF World Cup and three at the ISSF World Shooting Championships.
‘Must have been hectic?’ we enquired.
In only her first Asian Games appearance, expectations of returning with a medal were a tad far-fetched, as Rhythm reveals:
"I was not really focusing on the medal. Of course, I want to win every competition, that’s natural. But focusing too much on the results can take a toll on the game."
Ultimately, it did not take a toll on her game, as she – alongside Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh – won the gold medal in the women’s 25m team pistol event. Then only 19, she was among India’s younger medallists in Hangzhou.
Except that, she feels her age is all but an insignificant combination of two digits.
Speaking about her Olympic aspirations, Rhythm said “Every athlete will tell you Olympics is the ultimate dream – I am not an exception, either. Winning an Olympic gold will be the greatest achievement of my career.”
Helping her in her journey is PUMA, who have been associated with the shooter since before the Asian Games. Speaking on the collaboration, she adds:
Though it has only been a few years since she left her teenage years behind, Rhythm has emerged as an inspiration for the kids who have recently got their hands on the gun.
But on being asked about her inspiration, Rhythm does not make a shooter, but a boxer. Another athlete who – like she is currently pursuing – mastered the art of multifaceted excellence.
Winning an Olympic gold and emulating Mary Kom, however, are number two and three on her priority list.
What’s on number one? Humility.
It is with this humility that the recently-turned 20-year-old is now approaching her life – doing the best impression of a dual life between Shakespeare and shooting, Blake and bullets, Marlowe and magazines, and, Tagore and trigger.
