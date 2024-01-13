Shivalik Sharma – New Mumbai Indians Find Was Once Not Good Enough for Domestic

Around this time last year, Shivalik Sharma – the promising batter from Baroda – was staring at disquiet precariousness. He was 24 years of age, with unwavering commitment fueling his conviction of becoming a cricketer, but it did not translate into a place in his domestic team.

Now, he is a mainstay in the Baroda limited-overs lineup, and is preparing himself to participate in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), having been signed by Mumbai Indians on 19 December’s auction.

The Quint spoke with the player to find out about his journey.