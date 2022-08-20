Setback for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2022 With Knee Injury

"Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October. PCB's Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket."



Shaheen will stay with the Pakistan ODI squad, currently playing a three-match series in the Netherlands, to complete his rehabilitation. PCB also said his replacement for the Asia Cup, starting from August 27 in the UAE, will be announced shortly.



The Pakistan side will arrive in Dubai for the Asia Cup from Rotterdam on Monday, ahead of their tournament opener against India on August 28.