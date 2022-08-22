Not Expecting Miracles: Shakib Al Hasan Sets Realistic Goals for Asia Cup 2022

"If you are able to think practically, our true development will be seen when the team really does well in the World Cup in three months' time," said the 35-year-old



Bangladesh have won just two 20-over matches since last year's T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE and their most recent series triumph in the shortest format of the game came almost 12 months ago against New Zealand at home. And while Bangladesh have never won the Asia Cup, they have finished runners-up three times at the event in 2012, 2016 and 2018 with Shakib featuring on each occasion.



The stalwart is not expecting any miracles this time around and said patience would be the key for the younger players.