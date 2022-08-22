Pakistan Replace Injured Shaheen Afridi With Mohammad Hasnain for Asia Cup 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have brought in young right-arm pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain as replacement for Shaheen Afridi in the 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2022, which begins in the UAE on August 27.



Afridi was ruled out of the tournament after being advised a 4-6 weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament. He has also been ruled out of the seven-match home T20I series against England, which is to run from September 20 to October 2.