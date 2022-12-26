R Praggnanandhaa Signs With Baseline Ventures for Commercial Representation

Baseline Ventures has signed Indian grandmaster, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa to represent him in all commercial aspects. Praggnanandhaa is an Indian grandmaster and the fourth-youngest GM in history who earned the title at 12 years, 10 months, and 13 days of age, and he's the youngest international master in history.

“I am thrilled to have signed with Baseline Ventures and am looking forward to how it will benefit my career. It is imperative that every athlete today has the right representation, and having the right people around me to handle the commercial aspects would be positive for my career" said Praggnanandhaa.

The MD & Co-founder of Baseline Ventures, Tuhin Mishra, welcomed Praggnanandhaa, saying that " Praggnanandhaa’s accomplishments as a 17-year-old are just the beginning. He is undoubtedly an exceptional talent with the potential to become a sporting sensation who can take the country by storm."