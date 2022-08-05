Mayank Agarwal Signs With Baseline Ventures
Baseline Ventures, a leading sports & events, entertainment firm, has tied up with cricketer Mayank Agarwal
Indian cricketer and captain of the Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings, Mayank Agarwal has signed with Baseline Ventures for representation in all commercial aspects.
“Having signed with Baseline Ventures, I am incredibly happy and looking forward to seeing how this will help me in my career," said Agarwal.
"Today, every athlete needs the right representation, and having the right people around me to handle the commercial aspects would be hugely beneficial" the batter added.
“We at Baseline Ventures are very pleased to represent a seasoned cricketer in Mayank Agarwal. He proved his mettle at the highest level after amassing a mountain of runs on the domestic circuit, and his record in Test cricket speaks volumes of his prowess. We want to make sure Mayank's brand keeps growing in the right direction.” said Vishal Jaison, Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures
Mayank Agarwal is a competent batsman with strong technical skills. Being a versatile batter, Mayank has the ability to play quickfire cameos, while also having a propensity to play long knocks.
He received his first call-up to the Indian Team in the middle of the 2018–19 Border Gavaskar Series in Australia after a record-breaking domestic season in 2017–18, where he scored more than 1,000 runs in a single month.
Mayank's tenacious knock of 76 on his Test Match debut in Melbourne was the second-highest score by an Indian opener making his Test debut overseas.
The 31-year-old has also amassed more than 4,000 runs in domestic T20s and has scored more than 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League in 113 appearances.
