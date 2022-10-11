Hans Niemann vs the World (And Magnus Carlsen) – Guilty Until Proven Innocent?

The metal detector scans took much longer than usual. The spectators were not allowed entry, and those watching the matches online were only provided deferred action, with a planned 30-minute delay in broadcast. On paper, it was the 2022 US Championship – a competition contested by fourteen grandmasters, one of whom will bag $60,000 at the end of the event. However, beyond that five-figure façade there seemed like there lay another agenda, a global mission to find out if Hans Niemann is a cheater.

All eyes were on the 19-year-old youngster, and despite not being provided with the same attention, the other thirteen chess players could consider themselves extremely lucky, since it is not particularly the sort of limelight a player would wish to have.