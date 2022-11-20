Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch Live in India

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar vs Ecuador live streaming details here
(Photo: fifa.com)
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to kick off on Sunday, 20 November. The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to end on 18 December. According to the latest official details, it is going to take place in Qatar and will start with an opening ceremony on the scheduled date. The inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday. Fans are extremely excited to watch the match between the two teams.
It is important to note that this is the first time that the FIFA World Cup tournament is being hosted by the Arab world. The last FIFA World Cup in 2018 was hosted by Russia. In the FIFA World Cup 2022, thirty-two teams are divided into eight groups of four. Around 64 matches will be played to decide the winner.
On what date will the Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 take place?
As per the date mentioned on the official schedule, Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to take place on Sunday, 20 November.
What is the time of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador match?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 inaugural match between Qatar and Ecuador is scheduled to begin at 7 pm local time, which is 9:30 pm IST.
What is the venue of the Qatar vs Ecuador match on Sunday?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador is set to take place at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.
Which channels will broadcast the Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?
Viewers in India can watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Qatar and Ecuador live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on television at the scheduled date and time.
Where to watch the live-streaming of Qatar vs Ecuador in India on Sunday, 20 November?
Viewers in India can watch the live-streaming of Qatar and Ecuador on the JioCinema app. You can also watch the match on the JioCinema website for free at the scheduled time.
