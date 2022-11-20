Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch Live in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to kick off on Sunday, 20 November. The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to end on 18 December. According to the latest official details, it is going to take place in Qatar and will start with an opening ceremony on the scheduled date. The inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday. Fans are extremely excited to watch the match between the two teams.

It is important to note that this is the first time that the FIFA World Cup tournament is being hosted by the Arab world. The last FIFA World Cup in 2018 was hosted by Russia. In the FIFA World Cup 2022, thirty-two teams are divided into eight groups of four. Around 64 matches will be played to decide the winner.