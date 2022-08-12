Puma Extends Help to Young Cricketers in West Indies After Benjamin’s Viral Plea

Puma have confirmed they will help budding cricketers in West Indies.
(Photo: Twitter/Windies Cricket)
Sports manufacturer Puma have decided to send cricket kits to budding talents in West Indies, following a plea from former cricketer Winston Benjamin. In a video uploaded on social media, the former West Indian pacer shed light on the growing financial problems in cricket in the Caribbean.
Benjamin claimed the aspiring talents are struggling to purchase the necessary cricket kits, and requested former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to help the youngsters. “Mr Tendulkar, if you are in the position, could you please help me?” Benjamin said in the video, before proceeding to share his contact number.
The former pacer represented West Indies in 21 Test matches and 85 ODI matches, in which he scalped a total of 161 wickets. Currently 57 years of age, he is coaching youngsters at his hometown in Antigua.
This is not the first instance where Puma answered to a cricketer’s plea on social media. Zimbabwean cricketer tweeted a picture of his torn boots last year, claiming he is being forced to glue his shoes after every series. The German sports manufacturing brand then opted to help out the cricketer by sponsoring his cricket gear.
