LLC Organizers Seek 'Guidance From Authorities' For Pak Cricketers' Visas

"The same would be done only if Visas and necessary approvals are in place from the concerned authorities. If allowed, the players would be put in the pool. Even then it's not confirmed if these players would play in the upcoming season. Thereafter it would be the drafting process which would define the squads. As a matter of fact, we shall adhere to all the necessary guidelines given by the authorities for selection of any players," he added.



The LLC season 2 has a long list of former cricketers from Pakistan including Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul Haq, Shahid Afridi and many others comprising the Asia and World XI teams. So, it will be interesting to see the Indian government's stance on giving visas to Pakistani players, especially when the nation doesn't have bilateral cricketing ties with the neighbouring country.