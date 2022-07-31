CWG 2022: PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Celebrate Jeremy Lalrinnunga CWG Gold

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Jeremy Lalrinnunga won India's second gold medal by setting a CWG record in the men's 67kg weightlifting final.

The 19-year-old lifted 136kg in his first snatch effort and bettered it by successfully attempting 140kgs in his next try. He followed that up with an insane lift of 160 kg in the Clean and Jerk division, finishing with 300 kg (a CWG record), and winning India its fifth medal of the CWG 2022.