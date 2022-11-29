Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Top Teams After Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Match

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table is updated after the final match on Tuesday, 29 November.
(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)
The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 formally began on 7 October, as per the date mentioned on the schedule. It has been more than a month since the league is going on. All the matches have been quite interesting so far. Fans are trying to keep a close eye on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after every match to see the updated teams. We update the points table regularly so that viewers can take a look at the top teams.
The Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table for Season 9 has gone through some major changes. Today, on Tuesday, 29 November, two PKL matches were scheduled to be played. The PKL points table is officially updated after the last match. Fans should keep a close eye and keep checking the points table after every match that is played.
The PKL 2022 Season 9 last match today, on Tuesday, 29 November, was between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba. We have all the latest details so you can take a look at them to stay updated.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 first match today, on Tuesday, was between Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants. The match began at 7:30 pm IST, as per the time mentioned on the official schedule.
The PKL 2022 Season 9, second match on Tuesday, was played between Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, according to the schedule. The match began at 8:30 pm IST.
As per the details available online, after the match is over, team U Mumba was defeated by Haryana Steelers.
Both the matches that were scheduled for today are finally over now. Now, we can take look at the updated PKL 2022 Season 9 points table. It is important to note that two matches are scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, 30 November, as well.
Take a look at the updated Pro Kabaddi League 2022 points table for Season 9 after the Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba match on Tuesday, 29 November:
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Score Difference
|Points
|1
|Puneri Paltan
|19
|12
|5
|2
|53
|69
|2
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|18
|12
|6
|0
|114
|64
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|18
|11
|6
|1
|49
|63
|4
|UP Yoddhas
|18
|10
|6
|2
|46
|60
|5
|Tamil Thalaivas
|18
|8
|7
|3
|-15
|53
|6
|Dabang Delhi KC
|18
|9
|9
|0
|3
|51
|7
|U Mumba
|18
|9
|9
|0
|-5
|50
|8
|Bengal Warriors
|18
|8
|8
|2
|31
|49
|9
|Patna Pirates
|18
|7
|8
|3
|-36
|48
|10
|Haryana Steelers
|18
|7
|9
|2
|-16
|46
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|18
|6
|11
|1
|-38
|41
|12
|Telugu Titans
|19
|2
|17
|0
|-186
|15
