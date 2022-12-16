Pro Kabaddi 2022 Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Final Live Streaming and Telecast: The ninth season of the PKL 2022 is almost near its end. The final match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan on Saturday, 17 December 2022 at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 pm onwards.

Both the finalist teams defeated their rival teams on Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas in the semi-finale match on 15 December 2022.

Talking about the Pro Kabaddi League Points Table 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers is on the top spot with 82 points while as the Puneri Paltan is on second position with a total of 80 points.

Let us read about the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 Final Live Streaming Telecast, Date, Time, Venue, and other important details below.