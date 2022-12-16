FIFA World Cup Final 2022: When & Where To Watch Argentina vs France Live

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Match: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming and Telecast
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Telecast: It is the time to say goodbye to the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The final match of the tournament will be played between Argentina and France on Sunday, 18 December 2022 at the Lusail Stadium Qatar.
It would be interesting to see which team will earn the title of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Talking about the history of FIFA World Cup, Brazil is the most successful team in the history with a record of five titles. After Brazil, Italy and Germany are the champions with four titles each in their bag.
The current finalists of FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina and France, have been titled twice each along with Uruguay.
Let us read about the FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs France live streaming and telecast details below.
The final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played between Argentina vs France on Sunday, 18 December 2022 at the Lusail Stadium Qatar. The match will start at 8:30 pm IST.
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final match between Argentina and France will be live telecasted on Sports 18 channels in India. Besides, the match will be broadcasted on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.
The live streaming of FIFA World CUP 2022 Final match will be available on the Jio Cinema app in India. Besides, the live streaming will be available on the official website of FOX (foxsports.com), FOX app, and peacocktv.com.