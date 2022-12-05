Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated After Jaipur Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table is updated here after every match.
(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)
The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 began in full swing on 7 October. Various teams have faced each other in the matches that have been played so far. Viewers are keeping a close eye on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table to know the top teams. The points table is updated after every match. We have all the latest details for people who are interested to know about the ongoing league. You will also find the points table here.
It is important to note that two Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 matches were scheduled for today, Monday, 5 December. While Puneri Paltan faced Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers played against Haryana Steelers on Monday. Viewers must watch the PKL matches to see which teams top the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They must go through the latest updates here.
Here are the latest details on the upcoming PKL 2022 matches. You can also take a look at the updated points table.
The PKL 2022 Season 9 first match today, on Monday, 5 December, was between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates. The match was scheduled to be played at 7:30 pm IST. Team Puneri Paltan defeated the Patna Pirates team on Monday.
Now, both matches for Monday are over and it is time to take a look at the updated PKL 2022 points table. Keep reading further if you are here to know the points table.
Here is the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 points table after Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers match today, on Monday, 5 December.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Score Difference
|Points
|1
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|21
|15
|6
|0
|174
|79
|2
|Puneri Paltan
|21
|14
|5
|2
|70
|79
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|20
|12
|7
|1
|32
|68
|4
|UP Yoddhas
|20
|11
|7
|2
|53
|66
|5
|Tamil Thalaivas
|20
|9
|7
|4
|13
|61
|6
|Dabang Delhi KC
|20
|9
|10
|1
|0
|55
|7
|U Mumba
|20
|9
|11
|0
|-17
|51
|8
|Haryana Steelers
|20
|8
|10
|2
|-24
|51
|9
|Gujarat Giants
|20
|8
|11
|1
|-30
|51
|10
|Bengal Warriors
|20
|8
|10
|2
|-1
|50
|11
|Patna Pirates
|20
|7
|10
|3
|-56
|49
|12
|Telugu Titans
|20
|2
|18
|0
|-214
|15
Keep following this space regularly if you want to know the teams that are qualifying for future rounds during the PKL 2022 Season 9.