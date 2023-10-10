PKL Auction 2023: Date, Time, Purse Balance, Sold & Unsold Players, and More

PKL Auction 2023: Date, Time, Sold Players, Unsold Players, Purse Balance, Live Streaming, and More.
(Photo: prokabaddi.com)
The auction of 10th edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 is underway. The two day PKL 2023 auction commenced from 9 October in Mumbai, and will end today on 10 October. In the PKL 2023 Auction, many renowned players are in the fray including Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - captain of India's men Kabbadi team, Maninder Singh, Vikash Khandola, Siddharth Desai, and many others.
Ahead of the PKL Season 10 Auction, the franchise-wise player purse balance has already been announced by the concerned officials. Each franchise can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in the forthcoming season of Pro Kabaddi League. After almost three season, the purse price has been raised from Rs 4.4 crore to 5 crores.
Both domestic as well as international players will participate in the upcoming edition of PKL 2023. Some of the well known overseas players are Mohammadreza Shadlou, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, and Fazel Atrachali. All the players have been categorized into four groups including Group A, B, C, and D. Within these four categories, the Kabaddi players are further divided as All-Rounders, Defenders, and Raiders.
The purse price is different within each category. For example the purse price of Group A is Rs 30 lakh. Group B has a purse price of Rs 20 lakh, Group C has 13 lakh, and Group D has the lowest purse price of Rs 9 lakh.
PKL 2023 Auction for 10th edition started from Monday, 9 October.
PKL 2023 Auction will end today on Tuesday, 10 October.
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh: Puneri Paltan for Rs 2.35 crore.
Fazel Atrachali: Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.60 crore
Rohit Gulia: Gujarat Giants for Rs 58.50 lakh.
Vijay Malik: UP Yoddhas for Rs 85 lakh.
Maninder Singh: Bengal Warriors (FBM) for Rs 2.12 crore.
Manjeet: Patna Pirates for Rs 92 lakh.
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh: Gujarat Giants for Rs 22 lakh.
Arkam Shaikh: Gujarat Giants (FBM) for Rs 20.25 lakh.
Nitin Rawal: Bengal Warriors for Rs 30 lakh.
Girish Ernak: U Mumba for Rs 20 lakh
Mahender Singh: U Mumba for Rs 40.25 lakh.
Shubham Shinde: Bengal Warriors (FBM) for Rs 32.25 lakh.
Sombir: Gujarat Giants for Rs 26.25 lakh.
Vishal: Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 20 lakh.
Sunil: Dabang Delhi for Rs 20 lakh.
Shrikant Jadhav: Bengal Warriors (FBM) for Rs 35.25 lakh.
Ashu Malik: Dabang Delhi (FBM) for Rs 96.25 lakh.
Guman Singh: U Mumba (FBM) for Rs 85 lakh.
Meetu: Dabang Delhi for Rs 93 lakh.
Pawan Sehrawat: Telugu Titans for Rs 2.60 crore.
Vikash Kandola: Bengaluru Bulls (FBM) for Rs 55.25 lakh.
Siddarth Desai: Haryana Steelers for Rs 1 crore.
Chandran Ranjit: Haryana Steelers for Rs 62 lakh.
Gurdeep
Ajinkya Kapre
Vishal Bhardwaj
Sandeep Narwal
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Asish
Sachin Narwal
Bengal Warriors: Rs 4,22,69,552
Bengaluru Bulls: Rs 2,99,38,470
Dabang Delhi K.C: Rs 3,12,69,552
Gujarat Giants: Rs 4,02,67,075
Haryana Steelers: Rs 3,13,34,552
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rs 87,95,802
Patna Pirates: Rs 3,09,60,545
Puneri Paltan: Rs 2,80,71,538
Tamil Thalaivas: Rs 2,43,64,164
Telugu Titans: Rs 3,44,62,733
U Mumba: Rs 2,69,98,360
U.P. Yoddhas: Rs 2,06,42,802
The PKL 2023 auction is live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
The PKL 2023 auction is live telecasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.
On Day 2, the PKL 2023 auction will start from 10 am IST.
