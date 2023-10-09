Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand Remains On Top With 2 Wins

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand Remains On Top With 2 Wins

ICC World Cup 2023 updated Points Table after New Zealand vs. Netherlands match: New Zealand is still at the top
Shivangani Singh
World Cup
Updated:

Know the updated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here.

(Photo: The Quint)

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 began on 5 October 2023 with its first match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. New Zealand won the match by 9 wickets and today they recorded their second win against the Netherlands team.

In today's ICC Cricket World Cup match, New Zealand scored 322 runs in the first innings and defeated the Netherlands by 99 runs. The standings of the teams remain unchanged and New Zealand remains at the top with 2 wins and a run rate of +1.958 while the Netherlands remains in the 8th position with a -1.800 run rate. Have a look at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 updated points table below

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Today: New Zealand vs. Netherlands Match

Have a look at the updated ICC World Cup Points Table 2023 after today's match, New Zealand vs. Netherlands:

PositionTeamsPointsPlayedWonLostRun Rate
1New Zealand42201.958
2South Africa21102.04
3Pakistan21101.62
4Bangladesh21101.438
5India21100.883
6Australia0101-0.883
7Afghanistan0101-1.438
8Netherlands0202-1.8
9Sri Lanka0101-2.04
10England0101-2.149
Published: 09 Oct 2023,10:03 PM IST

