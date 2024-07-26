Paris Olympics 2024: Sarabjot Singh – The Shooter Who Has Ice in His Veins

Bizarre. Aberrant. Unheard of. These are just a few words you might use to describe shooter Sarabjot Singh’s answer.

But first, what was the question?

The Quint had asked Sarabjot – the 22-year-old 10m air pistol shooter from the Dheen village of Ambala, Haryana, who will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics – to describe his exultation after winning a gold and a silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The response did not elicit ecstasy.

Rather, Sarabjot just said: