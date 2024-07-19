Olympics 2024: Esha Singh Chose Shooting To Escape, Now It’s Taking Her to Paris

Bolt never imagined track and field would earn him eight Olympic medals. The Jamaican would much rather play cricket and represent the West Indies, had his cricket coach not advised to try sprinting.

Comăneci didn't foresee gymnastics earning her nine Olympic medals. The Romanian would much rather be a ballet dancer, had gymnast coach Béla Károlyi not discovered her.

Esha Singh had not envisaged shooting taking her to the 2024 Paris Olympics. All she wanted was to avoid sports which required endurance and stamina.