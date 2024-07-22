Home Sports Olympics: Dhinidhi Desinghu – India’s 2nd-Youngest Olympian, Making Waves at 14
Olympics: Dhinidhi Desinghu – India’s 2nd-Youngest Olympian, Making Waves at 14
Olympics 2024: What were you doing at 14? No answer would trump Dhinidhi Desinghu's, who's going to Olympics at 14.
Shuvaditya Bose
Sports
Published:
i
Paris Olympics 2024: 14-year-old swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu's story.
(Photo: X/Altered by The Quint)
✕
advertisement
“Either you be a part of the pack, or you separate yourself from the pack and be someone special. And to be special, you need to make sacrifices.”
You can attribute these lines to any celebrity of your choice on a random quote generator website, and chances are, no one will question you. Of course, unless you cross paths with the diligent fact-checkers at The Quint's WebQoof team.
Such is the influence and gravitas prevalent in the lines. Strangely enough, these lines did not come from a personage at the apex of accomplishment, but someone who is at the dawn of her journey.
Someone who is all of 14 years, studying in the ninth standard. But more importantly, someone who will be India’s youngest athlete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the second-youngest overall, after Arati Saha.
We are talking about Dhinidhi Desinghu, the prodigious swimmer who is India’s lone female swimming representative in Paris.
Will You Be a Part of the Pack, or Will You Be Special?
Dhinidhi has unreservedly immersed herself to swimming, resulting in missing out on the soi-disant fun activities kids of her age are usually associated with.
‘Does FOMO hit you?’ The Quint asked Dhinidhi. Perhaps, a line of questioning which would not have been relevant for other athletes of the contingent, but here was a 14-year-old.
Her response is refreshingly candid.
I have always felt that, to be honest. My friends call me for movies, birthday parties and stuff, and I always have to say no. I never get to attend those because I have something going on always. Either I am training, or travelling, or undergoing recovery. I am not there with my friends, and it does feel bad.
Dhinidhi Desinghu
A split-second later, her tone changes. The insouciance of early teens cannot be discerned anymore. It was replaced by the tenacity of a budding athlete aiming to make it big.
But at the same time, I chose this sport. It was me who took the decision to pursue swimming. No one forced me to pick this career path. With this path came sacrifices, and this (missing out on outings) was one of them. I won’t lie, it does feel really terrible when I think that all of my friends are going out and having fun, and I am not with them. But then I think that none of them are doing what I am doing.
Dhinidhi Desinghu
And then, comes the lines destined to resonate.
It is simple – either you be a part of the pack, or you separate yourself from the pack and be someone special. And to be special, you need to make sacrifices.
Dhinidhi Desinghu
Dipping Into the Pool – Not To Be a Champion Swimmer, but to Not Be an Introvert
A common theme in stories of prodigies is the unflinching ambition of their parents to mould their children into champions.
Dhinidhi’s story deviates from the theme.
Her father PS Desinghu, working as a hardware engineer at Google, and mother Jasitha Vijayan, working in the robotics wing of DRDO, enrolled Dhinidhi in swimming classes not with Olympic dreams in mind, but with the hope of their introverted daughter becoming more social.
I started swimming when I was seven years of age, at a pool which was just a minute away from my home. I was a very shy kid. I rarely spoke; used to give one-word answers to even my parents. As you would imagine, I did not have a single friend. So my parents thought of getting me into swimming, for mainly two reasons. Firstly, it is a life-saving sport. But also, they hoped it would help me get along with people, which would be beneficial in the future. It was not that they wanted me to become a swimmer, they only wanted me to pursue a sport and open up with people.
Dhinidhi Desinghu
She recalls nightmares from the first year of swimming.
The first year was very rough. I did not want to get into the pool, I was very scared. I remember I used to run out of the pool. I would be afraid to dip my head in, to look down. It was a huge struggle.
Dhinidhi Desinghu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Life-Altering Switch
Albeit, things took a turn for the better when she joined competitive swimming, at the advice of her coach.
Once I managed to overcome my fears, my coach told my parents ‘She has the stamina and talent, so why don’t you get her into competitive swimming?’ Just like that, I got into competitive swimming at 8. It was when I started competitive swimming that I began to enjoy the sport. I was enjoying the feel of the water, making new friends, going to competitions.
Dhinidhi Desinghu
Competitive swimming her won her medals aplenty, but also, helped her break out of her imaginary shell.
Swimming has given me a lot, and I’m not just talking about the competitive achievements. It helped me break out of my shell. It made me travel to so many countries, I got to meet with so many people, give so many interviews. All of these things are totally out of my comfort zone, but they made me more confident. Swimming has played a major role in not just me as a swimmer, but also me as a person.
Dhinidhi Desinghu
Dhinidhi attributes part of her natural ability in the water to her genes.
I do have some swimming genes. My mother’s side of the family was into the fishing business, so my grandparents knew swimming. Of course, they were not competitive swimmers, but they were good swimmers.
Dhinidhi Desinghu
Balancing Aquatics & Academics
Being the youngest player and scorer in the European Championship did not spare Spain’s Lamine Yamal from completing his school homework.
Similarly, Dhinidhi is tasked with the arduous challenge of balancing academics with her burgeoning swimming career. Some of the pressure is alleviated by her supportive teachers.
I don’t go to school always because of all the competitions, but I’m really lucky that my school is very understanding and supportive. I go to DRDO Kendriya Vidyalaya, where most of the students are children of scientists and doctors. All of them are super studious. So, it was difficult for the teachers initially to understand my absence, but as my career started progressing and I began to achieve things, they understood why I wouldn’t be able to come to school. Their support is helping me continue my education.
Dhinidhi Desinghu
On being asked about plans for higher studies, she says:
I have not thought about it yet. I have always wanted to pursue my higher studies abroad, but I have not decided what I want to study. There is a lot of time, I am just 14!
Dhinidhi Desinghu
Only Agenda for Paris Is To Learn
Unlike Tokyo 2020, where Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj became the first pair of Indian swimmers to achieve direct qualification to the Olympics, the nation has taken a collective step backwards, contending with only two universality places for Paris. Winning a medal remains a distant dream, and it is not something Dhinidhi is even concerned about.
Since this will be my first Olympics and I am just 14, I am considering it only as a learning experience. I want to see how the Olympic arena is, how the competitions are conducted, and learn about the other athletes from all around the world. I am not really taking any pressure or giving much of a thought to my competition, I am just glad that I am getting the chance to be at the Olympics, representing India.
Dhinidhi Desinghu
On competing against much older and more experienced swimmers, Dhinidhi says it is an annotation which once bothered her, but not anymore.
I don’t feel it anymore, but I used to, previously. There was a time when I was really small and everyone I was competing against at the meets was 24-25 years of age. I could feel the pressure then, but it started to diminish with every competition I was participating in. So, I feel the solution to pressure is experience. And also the belief in the efforts you have put into training. I always knew that I had put in the work and I know I can do well. Whether they beat me or not is secondary.
Dhinidhi Desinghu
The Larger Goal – A Medal at the 2036 Olympics, for India, in India
Everything being said and done, Dhinidhi is fixing her gaze on the larger goal – the 2036 Olympics, which could be held in India. Albeit most of the current contingent will either be retired, or nearing retirement in 12 years, Dhinidhi will only be a 26-year-old.
She says:
There is a long way for us to go when it comes to swimming, but we have started to take the forward steps. There could be someone who wins a historic Olympic gold for India in swimming, after a few years. I am excited about India potentially hosting the Olympics in 2036. I would be really looking forward to making India proud at that moment, because it would be such an honour to win a medal for my country, in my country.
Dhinidhi Desinghu
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)