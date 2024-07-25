Olympics: Archer Dhiraj Bommadevara – Mother Mortgaged Mangalsutra To Buy a Bow

My life changed in 2017. I remember how my father had mortgaged my mother’s mangalsutra and borrowed money from his cousin in Germany to buy a new bow. This is an expensive sport, after all. He had told me he was on his last legs financially. It was basically make or break. But fortunately, Olympics Gold Quest (OGQ) came up with an offer when he said they’d take me to Pune and take care of all my training requirements. I would stay at the Army Sports Institute, would not have to pay rent or even for food, and they will also pay me a stipend of Rs 15,000 every month. The only caveat was that I had to leave academics, and I just got enrolled in 11th standard after securing 93% marks in my 10th standard examinations. My father left the decision to me and I have always found archery more alluring than studies, so it was an easy decision. Over the next three years, I participated in many international tournaments and finally got a job offer from Army in 2020.

Dhiraj Bommadevara