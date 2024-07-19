Olympics 2024: Esha Singh Chose Shooting To Escape, Now It’s Taking Her to Paris

I have had many lows in my career as well, it is not like there have only been highs. But in hindsight, I am grateful for the lows because they happened at the right moments and taught me a lot. There is one incident that I remember very clearly. I was competing in my first Khelo India in 2018. I was excited. But I started feeling nauseous and ended up having a high fever. In such circumstances, one would struggle to even get out of bed, but I had my event in an hour. Someone I still topped the qualifiers and shot one of my highest scores. Unfortunately, I did not win the final, but on that day, I realised what my limits are and what I can do even in difficult conditions. So in a way, even though it was a low, it built me up.

