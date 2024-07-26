Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu’s Seeding, Key Rivals & Form—All You Need to Know

advertisement
Pusarla Venkata Sindhu—India’s trailblazing badminton star and the nation’s only female athlete to have won two Olympic medals—will stride with pride alongside veteran table tennis maestro Sharath Kamal, carrying the tri-colour at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on the River Seine.
Reflecting on her Olympic journey, Sindhu shared, “It’s always a new feeling when I play in the Olympics. In 2016, I was the underdog, and there was no pressure. In Tokyo, there was pressure and everyone wanted me to get a medal but there were no crowds. So, I have experienced two different kinds of Olympics. This time it’s a mixture of both. Everytime I go out there, I want to get a medal and hopefully I will get a hat-trick soon.”
As she embarks on her quest for a coveted medal, let's delve into the challenging path the 29-year-old will traverse to achieve glory:
Seeded 10th in women’s singles at the Paris Olympics, Sindhu’s journey will kick off on Sunday in Group M. Her group includes Estonia's Kristin Kuuba (World No. 75) and Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (World No. 111), whom Sindhu defeated in the Round of 32 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This favourable draw gives Sindhu a chance to regain her form against lower-ranked opponents before heading into the Round of 16.
Known for her ability to rise above any slump when it comes to major tournaments, PV Sindhu enters the 2024 Games following a less impressive buildup than in her previous Olympic appearances.
However, her individual performance this year has been fraught with challenges. Returning from her knee injury in February, Sindhu faced early setbacks, including two losses at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia. Her struggles continued with a defeat in the Malaysia Masters finals in May and an early exit in the Singapore Open's round of 16. June saw her suffer a surprising first-round defeat at the Indonesia Open.
Despite these hurdles, Sindhu remains confident. She believes she has made significant improvements in her game, and she is determined to showcase this progress when she competes in Paris.
Sindhu’s first significant challenge is expected to come in the pre-quarterfinals, where she may face the sixth-seeded He Bingjiao from China.
In their most recent encounter at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Bingjiao emerged victorious, and the Chinese shuttler holds a slight edge with an 11-9 record in their closely contested matchups over the years.
If Sindhu manages to surpass He Bingjiao in the pre-quarterfinals, she will face another formidable Chinese opponent in the quarterfinals: Chen Yu Fei, the reigning gold medalist and second seed.
The two players have each claimed six victories over the other, but the Chinese may enter this match as the favourite. Yu Fei has been in exceptional form, recently defeating World No. 1 An Se-young in the final of the Indonesian Open, while Sindhu faced a first-round exit there.
To overcome the formidable Chinese shuttlers in the pre-quarter and quarters, Sindhu will need to perform at her absolute best. Should she manage this, she could set up a highly anticipated semi-final clash with her long-time rival, fourth-seeded Carolina Marin.
In their last six encounters, Marin has emerged victorious each time. Yet, their most recent showdown at the Singapore Open in May was a nail-biter, with Sindhu falling just short 22-20.
