The Antim Who Aims To Be Anant

India's trailblazing under-20 world wrestling champion, Antim Panghal, has made a resolute decision: "no jalebis until 31 August, 2024." This disciplined stance goes beyond the typical athlete's diet—at just 19, Antim is on a mission to set records so formidable that they remain unbroken in India for generations.
Speaking on the ‘Fit India Champions Podcast,’ she would say:
Antim truly is a prodigy, for, scripting history as the first Indian woman to win gold at the Junior World Wrestling Championships in 2022, defending her title in 2023, replicating her feat by earning a bronze medal at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships, a bronze at the 2022 Asian Games, and a silver at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships—are remarkable feats by any measure.
The youngest of four sisters, with only one younger brother, Antim’s (meaning final) name reflects her parents’ hope that she would be their last daughter. Despite these initial wishes, it’s only because of her parents’ unwavering support that Antim has taken the wrestling world by storm.
At just 10 years old, Antim began competing in local dangals, wrestling matches held in traditional akhadas with mud pits.
Antim embarked on her professional wrestling journey by joining the Mahavir Stadium in Hisar city. Initially, her daily 20km commute to practice alongside her sister Sarita was supported by their father, Ram Niwas.
Antim’s ambitions reach far beyond local tournaments—her sights are set on Olympic glory. She sees her wrestling career as a family endeavour, a way to repay the immense sacrifices her parents and sisters have made for her.
In 2018, Antim Panghal emerged as the 49kg U-15 national champion in Patna and secured a bronze at the U-15 Asian Wrestling Championships in Japan. She continued her dominance with multiple cadet U-17 national titles. By 2020, Antim clinched gold at the junior Asian Championships and added a silver at the U-23 Asian Championships, triumphing over older competitors.
Later that year, Antim scripted history by winning gold at the U-20 World Wrestling Championships in Sofia, becoming India’s first-ever champion at the event. She repeated this feat in 2023 in Amman, solidifying her status as the only Indian to claim two junior world titles. Antim continued her impressive streak with a silver at the 2023 Asian Championships in Astana.
Antim's journey has been marked by resilience in the face of adversity. Despite winning the selection trials for the 2022 Asian Games, she initially faced a setback when Vinesh Phogat, ten years her senior, secured a direct entry in the women’s 53kg category.
However, fate turned in Antim's favour when a last-minute injury sidelined Vinesh, giving Antim, originally a standby, a chance to compete in Hangzhou. She seized the opportunity with both hands, securing a bronze medal. Her stellar performance earned Antim Panghal the prestigious title of Women’s Rising Star of the Year 2023 from United World Wrestling (UWW).
As she prepares for the upcoming quadrennial event, Antim Panghal aims to fulfil the nation's hopes. Confident in her resolve, Antim asserts—"Once I set my mind on something, I ensure it gets done," setting her sights firmly on Olympic gold.
