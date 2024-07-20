Defying All Odds, Nikhat Zareen is Ready to Conquer Olympics 2024 Challenge

advertisement
In 2019, as the Tokyo Olympics loomed on the horizon, Nikhat Zareen found her identity overshadowed by her bold challenge to India's most revered female boxer, M.C. Mary Kom. Young and determined, Nikhat dreamed of representing India at the world's most prestigious sporting event—the Olympics. However, her aspirations led to online trolling, name-calling, and intense scrutiny, all because she dared to request a fair trial from the sports minister against the six-time World Champion for a spot in the Olympic qualifiers.
Fast forward six months, when the trials did happen, the boxing ring saw Mary Kom triumph over Zareen in the 51kg category trials, securing her place in the Indian contingent for the Olympic qualifiers. Though the rivalry between the two pugilists ended, Nikhat remained in the shadows, uncelebrated by fans. But that changed dramatically in 2022. That year, she emerged as the new world champion in the 52kg category at the Senior World Championships in Turkey—a victory that placed her on par with Mary Kom.
"I never thought people would take it the way they did, that I would be recognised as the girl who 'challenged' Mary Kom. It was just me asking for a fair trial. I didn't ask them to send me to Tokyo directly; I was just asking them to send whoever wins. For me, it was a big thing facing Mary. I have said in many interviews that I look up to her; she's a legend and she's my idol, so why will I want to pull her down so I can rise?" Nikhat had told The Quint.
On paper, Nikhat Zareen may seem to have triumphed over all her challenges, earning the fame and accolades she deserved. But her story is far deeper, filled with more struggles, obstacles than one might imagine.
To truly grasp what makes Nikhat Zareen—a two-time World Champion and Commonwealth Gold medalist—a formidable force in boxing, let's journey back to her roots:
Born into a middle-class, conservative Muslim family in Nizamabad, Telangana, Nikhat is the third of four daughters born to Jameel and Parveen Sultana. From an early age, she faced societal scepticism for choosing boxing, a sport traditionally dominated by men. Yet, she remained undeterred, bolstered by the unwavering support of her father, who ensured that no amount of criticism could shake her resolve.
She would further add:
Hailing from Nizamabad, a town with limited sports infrastructure, Nikhat’s natural boxing talent found a nurturing environment thanks to her uncle, Mohammed Samsamuddin. Recognising her potential, he took her under his wing and began training her at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) center in Nizamabad, using the open spaces available.
As the years went by, Nikhat Zareen continued to ascend through the boxing ranks. Competing in the 51 kg weight class, she enjoyed notable successes, including a gold medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria in 2019. However, in 2023, Nikhat made the strategic decision to move to the 50 kg category, aligning with the weight class for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
As she stands on the cusp of her Olympics debut, Nikhat shared with JioCinema how she has been singularly focused on Paris 2024 since the conclusion of India's Tokyo campaign. Though her bid at the previous edition ended amid controversy, after overcoming numerous challenges and adversities, the 28-year-old is confident that her time has truly arrived.
After 16 years of relentless dedication and grit, Nikhat Zareen—the face of Indian boxing—is ready for the Paris challenge with a singular, resolute aim: to spare no effort in her quest for Olympic triumph in Paris.
“I'll try to stay as positive as possible and work harder to leave no stone unturned for Paris.”
