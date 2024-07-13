Paris Olympics 2024: Javelin Star Kishore Jena’s Fight Is With & Against Himself

advertisement
Kishore Jena was content with his throw.
He will soon don the India shirt, at the French capital, in the 2024 Summer Olympics, and hurl the javelin. Yet, till the last Olympics, it was not a dream that kept him awake at night.
What did he have?
Most importantly, a government job with the Central Indian Security Force (CISF), secured through sports quota in 2018.
And, a fairly decent career in javelin. He had created a new state record in 2017 with a 72.77m throw.
It was only three years prior to the record’s creation that Jena picked up the javelin for the first time. Having initially been a volleyball player, the transformation came at the advice of Laxman Baral, a former state champion.
And so, during the Tokyo Olympics, Kishore was content to be a spectator. Until he saw Neeraj Chopra – an Indian compatriot in the same sport, and a couple of years younger – win the gold medal.
Only a couple of months since Neeraj stood atop the Tokyo podium, Jena arrived in New Delhi for the National Open Javelin Throw Championship.
74.26m. 74 centimetres shy of the target.
Albeit, enough to embark on a new mission. It was now that Kishore knew that one could demand more. He demanded more. And three years later, he will be competing at the Olympics, alongside Neeraj.
Reflecting on the nascent growth of the sport in India during a conversation with The Quint, Kishore says:
Kishore is part of a burgeoning group of Indian javelin throwers whose horizons have broadened since 2021. Many are capable of breaching the 80m mark, as demonstrated at the National Inter-State Athletics Championship last month. An 80.84m throw was good enough for merely the third place for Kishore.
The 28-year-old sees the positive aspect of the competition.
Kishore’s staggering progress saw him breaching the 80m mark on seven occasions in 2023. An 84.77m throw earned him fifth place at the World Athletics Championships, whilst with a Personal Best of 87.54m, he won the silver medal at the Asian Games, standing alongside Neeraj on the podium.
Albeit, the ongoing year has been challenging for him, wherein Kishore recorded an 80m+ throw in only one of five competitions.
He attributes the recent dip to injury troubles.
Indeed, signs of Kishore reclaiming his lost rhythm were visible in his last two competitions. He threw 80.84m in Panchkula, followed by 78.10m in the Paris Diamond League.
Talking about his preparation, he adds:
Elaborating on the support he has received in his journey, Kishore adds:
India saw two athletes on the podium in Hangzhou, and a repeat in Paris would be historic. When asked if he had discussed this with Neeraj, Kishore replied:
In his maiden Olympics appearance, barely three years since the realisation of it being a possibility, Kishore is competing against himself.
Not the podium, not the medal, but Kishore Jena’s target is beating his Personal Best of 87.54. For, to beat others, Kishore now needs to beat himself.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined