2024 Paris Olympics: India's Top 10 Strongest Medal Contenders

As the 2024 Paris Olympics approach with only two weeks remaining, excitement is mounting for India’s top athletes who are set to make their mark in the French capital.
India will be represented by a contingent of nearly 120 sportspersons across various disciplines. This diverse group includes both first-time Olympians and experienced veterans.
With just a fortnight left until the world's premier sporting event begins, let's explore the top 10 Indian medal contenders:
At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, India's star javelin thrower made history by winning a gold medal, securing India's first-ever Olympic medal in athletics and fulfilling a long-held national dream. As the upcoming summer games in Paris approach, this athlete from Haryana is poised to make history once again. Fresh from a gold medal victory at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland with an impressive throw of 85.97 metres, Chopra now aims to make history as the first Indian athlete to secure consecutive Olympic gold medals, emerging as the nation’s strongest contender not just for a medal, but for gold.
Ace Indian shuttler and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has consistently been a standout athlete in the Indian contingent. The 29-year-old shuttler holds the distinction of being the first Indian woman to secure two Olympic medals—a silver at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games and a bronze at Tokyo 2020. Additionally, Sindhu made history as the first Indian woman to clinch gold at the BWF World Championships in 2019.
Since mid-June, she has been rigorously training in Germany, aiming to upgrade her medal colour in this edition of the summer games.
Ranked third globally, India's dynamic badminton duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, stand as key contenders for medals. Despite an early exit at the Tokyo Games, their performance trajectory has soared since then.
As they prepare for the upcoming prestigious event, Rankireddy and Shetty will be determined to replicate their winning streak in the heart of Paris.
Currently ranked 4th in the world, Lovlina Borgohain, a national champion and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist, stands out as a key medal hopeful for the nation. Her impressive resume includes a gold medal at the 2023 World Boxing Championships, silver at the 2022 Asian Games, and bronze medals at the 2018 and 2019 Women's World Boxing Championships. She also secured gold at the 2022 Asian Boxing Championships.
Following her stellar performance at the Grand Prix in the Czech Republic in June this year, where she earned a silver medal, Lovlina stands as a formidable force and a strong contender for success at the upcoming Paris event.
Gearing up for her Olympic debut, two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen is poised to make a strong bid for the podium. Competing in the 51 kg weight category, Nikhat has a history of success, including a gold at the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria in 2019 and a silver at its 75th edition in February 2024. Her recent victory at the Elorda Cup in May further underscores her competitive edge. Currently training in Germany alongside other Indian boxers, the 28-year-old emerges as a promising contender for success at the Paris Olympics.
Ranked sixth in the world, Antim Panghal secured her Olympic quota with a bronze in the women's 53kg category at last year's World Championships. As a two-time Under-20 world champion, claiming gold in both 2022 and 2023, and adding bronze medals from the 2023 Asian Games and a silver from the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships, Antim emerges as a formidable contender for a medal at the upcoming Paris event.
The 19-year-old wrestler opted to forego participation in the 2024 Asian Wrestling Championships to focus squarely on her preparations for the Summer Games.
Despite grappling with injuries throughout 2023, Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist weightlifter, remains resolute in her quest for a strong comeback at the Paris Olympics. Hindered by a thigh injury, she narrowly missed the podium at the 2023 Asian Games and secured sixth place at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships.
Manu Bhaker, heading to her second Olympics, looks forward to Paris with the confidence gained from experience and recent stellar performances. Despite nerves affecting her qualification round in Tokyo, the 22-year-old has since excelled, notably securing a gold in the women's 25m pistol team event at the Asian Games. She also secured an Olympic quota for India by finishing 5th in the women’s 25m pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023 in Changwon, October.
Bhaker stands out as the only athlete competing in more than one individual event—women’s 10m air pistol and women’s 25m pistol—and is poised to contend for multiple medals.
23-year-old shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar emerged as India's standout performer at the 2022 Asian Games, clinching four medals: gold in the men's 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3P team events, and silver and bronze in the individual 50m rifle 3P and 10m air rifle events.
Tomar is set to compete in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions individual category at the upcoming summer event, where he stands as one of India’s most promising medal contenders.
At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian men’s hockey team ended a 41-year wait for a medal in the sport by defeating Germany to clinch the bronze. This year, led by Harmanpreet Singh and bolstered by veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, the team enters with momentum from their 2022 Asian Games gold, determined to break a 44-year drought and capture an Olympic gold.
