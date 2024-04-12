Neeraj Chopra Wants to Stand Alongside Kishore Jena on ‘Dream’ Olympics Podium

India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is gearing up for the 2024 season. His journey kicks off at the Doha Diamond League Meeting on 10 May, followed by the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on 18 June.

The ultimate goal, however, will be to win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and on this occasion, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist wants to be accompanied by fellow Indian javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena on the podium.

As he prepares for the upcoming event, Neeraj spoke with the media in an interaction facilitated by JSW Sports.