Paris Olympics 2024: From Punjab to Paris – Story of Golf Ace Gaganjeet Bhullar

Hailing from a lineage of athletes and with over 18 years of professional play and over 25 tournament victories under his belt, the 36-year-old story is one of sheer determination.
Growing up in the small town of Kapurthala in Punjab, with limited facilities and no formal coaching, he embraced his role as the underdog in the circuit. Inspired by his father, a railway employee, Gaganjeet's love for golf blossomed on the 9-hole course of the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala.
My father used to play golf. He was in the Indian railways, posted in Kapurthala. It was at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala where I first picked up the sport under his guidance. I believe I was around 6 or 7 years old when I began playing. By the age of 9, I participated in my first junior and sub-junior event. Back then, we had a lovely 9-hole golf course, which has now expanded to 18 holes.
In the late 90s, golf training was in its nascent stage in India. Golfers primarily relied on magazines to learn techniques and improve their game. Obtaining sports supplements was a significant challenge as well. Gagan recalls:
Back then, the concept of coaching wasn't well-known in India, and there were very few coaches. We mostly learned from golf magazines. Getting equipment was difficult, so I remember using a golf set that my dad's friend sent from the USA. I used it for many years because things weren't easily available in India at the time. Now, the situation is completely different.
Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar
Despite living in an area with limited amenities and infrastructure opportunities, Gagan has embraced his journey and believes in the philosophy that everything happens for a reason.
I would say all the experiences and changes have been very positive. I started playing golf in Kapurthala, a small town where the quality of the golf course, including the green speed and exposure, was limited. However, when I joined the Indian junior golf team, I had the opportunity to travel worldwide, participating in international junior and amateur events before facing setbacks. It was a significant challenge, but ultimately a valuable experience.
Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar
He further elaborates:
If I had grown up in a larger city, perhaps things would have been easier. Nonetheless, I believe everything unfolds for a reason. I've cherished the journey, from being an underdog in a small town to excelling in junior and amateur golf. Everything happens for a reason, and I genuinely enjoyed every moment of it.
Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar
Olympics is the Pinnacle of My Career
Gaganjeet was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2013.
Image: X
Surrounded by accomplished athletes from various disciplines, Gaganjeet recalls growing up immersed in their stories. Representing his nation at the Olympics has been his childhood dream, something he considers the pinnacle of his nearly two-decade-long career.
In India, being an Olympian, whether a multiple-time participant or a gold medalist, is highly regarded as the pinnacle of achievement. It has always been my childhood dream, influenced by my family's background. Many of my relatives, including my parents and family friends, have been Olympians, national award recipients, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medalists. Hearing their stories while growing up made representing my country at the Olympics feel like the ultimate achievement— a destination I've always aspired to reach.
Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar
Dealing With Setbacks
In 2014, Gagan faced a significant setback when an injury cost him the playing rights on the European Tour. Describing this as the lowest point of his career, Gagan recalled how his disciplined routine and mental toughness enabled him to stage a comeback.
In 2014, due to injury, I lost my playing card. It wasn't because of poor performance; in fact, I was playing well at the time. Losing my card was a tough blow for my career. However, this is the essence of sports — it teaches you resilience. You need mental and physical readiness to make a comeback, sticking to your routine throughout the process. That's what I believed in and continued to do. It took me about a year or two; 2015 was also a challenging year for me.
Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar
Gaganjeet Bhullar won the Fiji International golf tournament in 2018.
Image: Facebook
By 2016, his hard work bore fruit as he secured two more wins on the Asian Tour: the Shinhan Donghae Open in September and the Bank BRI-JCB Indonesia Open in November. The following year, in 2017, Bhullar triumphed once again on the Asian Tour at the Macao Open in October and finished as the runner-up at the Thailand Open in May. In 2018, Gagan achieved a significant milestone with his first European Tour victory at the Fiji International in August.
In 2016, I made a comeback by winning two tournaments. In 2017, I secured another victory, and in 2018, I won two more. So you know, it took me two years to get back on track. I believe it all boils down to your hunger — how much you want it. Your determination to bounce back, and how deeply you feel the setbacks, define your journey. For me, it was about getting back into the rhythm, focusing on the basics, and that's exactly what I did.
Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar
The Milkha Singh Influence
When it comes to comebacks, Gaganjeet is a resilient fighter. Despite facing numerous challenges, he attributes his strength to his upbringing. He draws significant inspiration from "The Flying Sikh," Milkha Singh, the legendary track and field of India, whom he has had the privilege to travel with and converse with.
I was raised in an environment where I learned to persevere and set clear goals. It was ingrained in me that if something is your goal, you must define it clearly and give it your absolute best — where others give 100%, you should give 120%. I've looked up to many people in my life, and Milkha Singh has been one of my heroes. I've had the privilege of talking and travelling with him, drawing motivation from our conversations numerous times throughout my career. This experience has truly inspired me to persevere and continue pushing myself.
Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar
Trusting The Process is the Key
Gaganjeet with the BNI Indonesia Masters trophy.
Image: Asian Tour
Gagan secured the BNI Indonesia Masters trophy in Jakarta in December 2023, marking a significant achievement after a challenging season. Reflecting on this period, Gagan noted that despite performing well, the results didn't translate on his scorecard. He said trusting the process and exercising patience helped him overcome that phase.
Sometimes, you follow your process diligently, but it takes time for everything to fall into place. That's exactly what happened to me. I was playing well and putting in the effort, but the results weren't reflecting on my scorecard immediately. I persisted, kept pushing myself, and repeated my efforts. In the end, patience paid off. Patience is crucial in a sport like golf, and it played a pivotal role in my journey.
Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar
Preparation for Paris
Leading up to the quadrennial event in Paris, Gaganjeet has been diligently practising across various venues in Europe, including the prestigious Le Golf National — the venue for the Olympics. He feels optimistic about his game.
I recently practised at Le Golf National, which will also host the Olympics. Due to the course closing for a month next week, it was my only opportunity to get some practice in. My preparation has been solid; I've played on that course several times before. Last week, I played four rounds of golf, which has helped me mentally prepare for the Olympics. Physically playing on the course was crucial for me, and according to my stats, I'm on the right track. I have high expectations for myself to perform well at the Olympics.
Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar
Image: X
He adds:
As always, it's about being in the right physical, mental, and emotional state on that particular day. The key is to stay calm, stay focused, and trust the process. Great things have happened in the past, and with a few good breaks, anything is possible. They say perseverance pays off — the more effort you put in, the more fortunate you become. It's about maintaining your hunger and pursuing your dream consistently over the years. I've been working hard towards this goal.
Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar
As he prepares for the Summer Games, where he will compete alongside fellow Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet sees Sharma's presence as a valuable support. He believes that representing India in golf at the Olympics will inspire the youth of the nation — a powerful way to contribute positively to their country.
We've played a lot of golf together on the European tour, and Shubhankar Sharma is a great guy. He is hardworking and fundamentally sound in life. Together, we make a strong team, having known each other for many years, which helps us support and motivate each other through ups and downs. This is what sports is all about. We gel well together in that respect.
Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar
Between him and Sharma, Gaganjeet will be delighted if either can win a medal.
It's meaningful for the youth of India because, as a youngster, I looked up to senior players competing internationally. Now, Shubhankar and I aim to inspire a new generation of Indian golfers. If either of us can bring home a medal, it would be a tremendous honour for our country. This is our best way to contribute to our nation — motivating young people and showing what we can achieve for our country.
Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar
