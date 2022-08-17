Asia Cup 2022 Ticket Price: Check Website for IND vs PAK Date and Ticket Details

Asia Cup 2022: Know the India vs Pakistan match timing here.
(Photo Courtesy: platinumlist.net)
The Asia Cup 2022 is all set to be held in the United Arab Emirates. The competition is scheduled to begin on 27 August 2022, as per the official details. The cricket tournament will formally end on 11 September 2022. The 15th edition of the sports competition was decided to be hosted by Sri Lanka. It was later shifted to the United Arab Emirates because of the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka.
It is important to note that the tickets for Asia Cup 2022 officially went live on Monday, 15 August 2022. The Asia Cup was initially scheduled to be conducted in 2020. The cricket competition has been postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the entire world. Now, the competition is to be held in August 2022.
The Asia Cup 2022 is going to begin very soon so cricket lovers must be excited to watch it. They may want to know where to buy the tickets and other details. Here are all the latest updates that you should know before the sports competition begins on the scheduled date.
The tickets for the Asia Cup 2022 went live on Monday, 15 August 2022, on the official website – platinumlist.net. Interested buyers can go to the website and get their tickets online.
As per the latest details available, the Asia Cup 2022 ticket prices begin at AED 75, which is INR 1,620. Interested viewers can buy their tickets from the site.
The ticket price for the India vs Pakistan clash starts at AED 250, which is INR 5,400 for cricket fans in India. The ones who are excited to watch the match between India and Pakistan can get their tickets at the mentioned price online.
The first batch of tickets for the Asia Cup 2022 was sold out immediately after the online ticket link went live on Monday. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will soon announce the dates for the next batch of tickets so interested buyers should be alert.
