A Look at the Top Performances by Indians at the Tokyo Olympics

1. Neeraj Chopra: The 23-year-old javelin-thrower from village Khandra in Panipat, Harayana, gave India its first gold medal in track and field. His first throw of 87.03m would have been enough, but it was his second attempt of 87.58m that sealed the deal. At that moment, he knew he had done something special as he turned around and raised his arms, looking at the Indian contingent in the stands, thinking (and hoping) he had bettered his personal best of 88.07m. While that wasn't to be, no one was complaining as he became the first Indian in 13 years to win a gold medal after Abhinav Bindra. The fact that no other athlete managed an 87m throw showed Chopra's dominance. The biggest shock of the day was Germany's Johannes Vetter, who finished ninth with a throw of 82.52m and was eliminated after the first threeattempts itself. However, what mattered for India was the country's Golden Boy standing on the podium, with the national anthem playing in the background and tears welling up in a billion eyes.

2. Mirabai Chanu: The 27-year-old girl from Imphal gave a perfect start to India's campaign at the Tokyo Olympics. The weightlifter won a silver medal in the women's 49kg category and gave India its second medal in weightlifting after Karnam Malleswari's bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She lifted a total of 202kgs, with a lift of 87kgs in snatch and 115kgs in clean and jerk, which was 8kgs more than the next best. A bright smile, a polite bow and Namaste to the judges followed on screen. A loud phone call and bhangra followed off it.