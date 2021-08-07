Watch Video: The Throw That Helped Neeraj Chopra Win India's Historic Gold

Neeraj Chopra becomes the second athlete to win an individual gold in Olympics.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
India won their first and only Gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday when Neeraj Chopra produced a jaw dropping performance to win the men’s Javelin final.
Neeraj, who started off the final, stayed at top spot right from the first throw of the event as World Number 1 Johannes Vetter crashed out in the first round.
His second throw of 87.58m was enough to get him the Gold medal. And he knew it! Look at the celebration at the end of the throw!
With Neeraj's win, India finish with 7 medals, making Tokyo Olympics their best campaign ever at the Summer Games. This is India's 10th Gold in the history of the Games.
Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch bagged silver medal with a throw of 86.67m. His compatriot Vitezslav Vesley took bronze medal with a throw of 85.44m. Both got their season's best throws on their fifth and third attempts respectively.
Neeraj now holds gold medals in javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and now the Olympics, all at the same time.
