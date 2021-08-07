Watch Video: The Throw That Helped Neeraj Chopra Win India's Historic Gold

India won their first and only Gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday when Neeraj Chopra produced a jaw dropping performance to win the men’s Javelin final.

Neeraj, who started off the final, stayed at top spot right from the first throw of the event as World Number 1 Johannes Vetter crashed out in the first round.

His second throw of 87.58m was enough to get him the Gold medal. And he knew it! Look at the celebration at the end of the throw!