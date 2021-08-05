Ravi Kumar Dahiya Finishes With Silver in 57 Kg Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Kumar finished with Silver
Image: Twitter
India’s Ravi Kumar finished with Silver in the Men’s 57kg category freestyle wrestling event on Thursday after he was beaten by Zavur Uguev in the Gold medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Ravi Kumar becomes India’s second Silver medallist at the Tokyo Games. Ravi also becomes the second to win Silver at the Olympics for India in the sport of Wrestling after his mentor Sushil Kumar.
Ravi's Silver is also India's fifth medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games with Deepak Punia in line to possibly add Bronze and make it six on Thursday itself. A sixth medal would equal India’s best ever showing at an Olympic Games, matching the haul from London in 2012.
Not one to let go or get intimidated, the Asian Champion had the Russian on the mat and fought back to make it 2-2. Of course, right after Uguev retaliated, picked a couple of points and ended the explosive first round with the score at 4-2.
Early in the next round, Ravi was cautioned for moving away as the Russian extended his lead to 3 points.
Uguev, the world champion, from then on in had the better of Ravi and was dominating him. The Indian raised hopes of a quick turnaround in the final minute as he attacked Uguev with great gusto.
Ravi however was overpowered yet again and caught in a hold as the final seconds ticked away and the Russian clinched the bout on points.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya became the first Indian wrestler to have made it to a Gold medal bout since 2012 London Games when Sushil Kumar won Silver.
In the previous round, Ravi pulled off a massive come-from-behind victory to eliminate Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan courtesy a 'victory by fall'. Ravi was 9-2 down at point after starting with a 2-1 lead in that bout.
Published: 05 Aug 2021,04:41 PM IST