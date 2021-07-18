Tokyo Olympic Medal Hopes Ride High on One of India's Best Contingents

Neeraj Chopra

The 23-year-old is considered India's best chance for a medal in track and field at the Tokyo games.

The javelin thrower burst into the scene around the time of the Rio Olympics with his throw of 86.48m at the World U20 Championships. While it was too late for him to try to qualify for the Rio games with that throw, his effort would have allowed him to finish on the podium five years back with the third-placed thrower in Rio managing 85.38m.

Five years on, Neeraj is competing in the senior categories. Having won the gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, he also improved his personal best by almost three meters, registering his best throw of 88.07m earlier this year. While his throw doesn't put him in the top three of season's best throws, the armyman's ability to step up on the biggest of stage makes him a favourite to become the first track and field athlete to win a medal for India since Norman Pritchard in 1900.