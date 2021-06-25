World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary Clinches Bronze at 10m Air Pistol  

India's Saurabh Chaudhary settled for bronze in the men's 10 meters air pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Croatia on Thursday.



In the eight-shooter final, Chaudhary had a good start but two bad shots of 8.7 points spoiled his chances. He shot 220 points for bronze.



In the preliminary round, Chaudhary shot 581 out of 600 to enter the final round while Abhishek Verma also shot 581 in the qualification match to make the cut for the final. But in the final Verma finished fifth.