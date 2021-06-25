Fitter, Stronger, Wiser: Mirabai Chanu Primed for Olympic Glory

Mirabai Chanu is making all the right noises with the Tokyo Olympics flagging off on 23 July. Returning to the floor after a year-long hiatus enforced by the pandemic, India's champion lifter heaved 86kg in snatch and a world record of 119kg in clean-and-jerk for a total of 205kg to seal a bronze at the Asian Championship in Tashkent in April 2021. It was a redemption fought hard for after her initial two lifts in the snatch section went haywire, bringing back the forgettable memories of Rio 2016.



Billed as a genuine medal prospect at the 2016 Games, Chanu couldn’t hoist the weight up in her three attempts in the clean-and-jerk segment. To crash out of her maiden Olympics was heartbreaking, but the meltdown at the big stage meant she learnt her lessons the hard way.