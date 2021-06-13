Indian Archery Star Deepika Kumari’s Career a Lesson in Resilience

Archery demands a solemn silence and Deepika Kumari, standing firm and poised, commands the last sinews in her body to stay still. Gazing at her target, she pleads with her mind to quieten down to serenity. The bowstring pressed against her nose and lips. The arms are aligned. Her eyes pierce through the wind, visually living the kill moments before the arrow is released. She finds just the perfect moment between two beats in that meditative stillness when the heart is resting to release her arrow into the realm of excellence.

Relax, repeat.

There is nothing ordinary about the constant grind to nurse your limbs into pillars of strength. Nudging the mind into a calm vacuum takes years of dedication, flirting as it were, with a sense of spirituality. But for a young girl whose introduction to archery came from aiming at mangoes and an escape from a dull existence in a village near Ranchi, instinct and determination were all the tools needed to catapult her into orbit.